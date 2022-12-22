Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Acuity Brands, Inc. for Data Breach

48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by Acuity Brands, Inc. (“Acuity”), as a result of a data breach involving highly sensitive Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account information, and patient health information.

If you received a notice letter, wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please CLICK HERE, or please contact one of our attorneys at (215) 399-4782, or via email at [email protected].

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Acuity is a publicly traded lighting and building management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

On December 6, 2022, Acuity announced that on December 7, 2021, the company identified a data security incident. Acuity’s investigation determined that an unauthorized person obtained access to some of their systems on December 7 and December 8, 2021, and copied a subset of files out of their network during that time. During their investigation, Acuity also discovered evidence of an unrelated incident of unauthorized access that occurred on October 6 and October 7, 2020, which also included copying certain files out of their network.

Acuity conducted a review of the files copied from their network in December 2021 and October 2020. Acuity’s review identified that they contained personal information. According to information provided to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, while the types of information in the files was not the same for all individuals, this information may have included:

  • Name,

  • Social Security number,

  • Driver’s license number, and financial account information.

  • Additionally, the files may also have included limited health information related to other aspects of employment with Acuity, such as injury information related to workers compensation claims or related to requests for leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in the wake of data breaches. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (215) 399-4782
Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

