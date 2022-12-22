DENSO honors NN, Inc. with its 2021 Supplier Excellent Quality Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. ( NNBR), a global diversified industrial company, is pleased to announce that its Wuxi, China manufacturing plant received the 2021 Supplier Excellent Quality Award from the global auto parts manufacturer DENSO. The 2021 Award was postponed until this year due to COVID-19 disruptions.

DENSO selected NN based on its performance against a monthly scorecard that measures quality, delivery, safety, and collaboration. Points were awarded based on a number of metrics in those four categories. NN achieved the highest possible scores for each month in 2021 resulting in an overall flawless performance record for the full year.

“DENSO is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world. DENSO manufactures auto parts including engine components, hybrid vehicle components, and climate control systems, supported by a global network of suppliers,” said Fan Lingzhi, General Manager of Operations for NN in China. “NN received a perfect score overall and was the only precision machining supplier in China chosen to receive the 2021 Excellent Quality award.”

NN supplies DENSO with an oil control valve component used in vehicle transmission systems. NN also supplies parts such as pin stoppers and guides, bush ball stoppers, and sleeve ball guides used in Variable Camshaft Timing (VCT) systems. Thirty NN employees help produce these parts, which are used in many makes of vehicles manufactured in China and around the world.

“At NN, we realize that producing high-quality components to solve unique requirements is only the beginning,” said Andrew Wall, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, NN, Inc. “Our customers expect us to do so at scale, safely and on time. We appreciate their trust in us to deliver engineered, tight tolerance solutions.”

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 30 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Jeff Tryka, CFA
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
616-295-2509

