FOX Business Network (FBN) closed out 2022 as the leader in business news, outpacing CNBC in Business Day viewers and delivering the network’s highest-rated year since 2020 in the coveted 25-54 advertising demo, according to Nielsen Media Research. For the first time since 2019, FBN dominated the business news ranker with Larry Kudlow’s Kudlow(weekdays, 4 PM/ET) and Stuart Varney’s Varney & Co(weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) placing as the top two programs in business news for the year, with Kudlow notching a new ratings record (312,000 total viewers) for the 4 PM/ET hour. Notably, while all core FBN programming saw year-over-year growth, CNBC delivered a series of record lows, including: its lowest-rated year in primetime since 2013 with viewers, its lowest-rated year with the younger demo since 1992, its lowest-rated Business Day ratings since 2019 with total viewers and the 25-54 demo as well as its lowest-rated Total Day ratings since 2019 with total viewers and since 1992 with the young demo.

In commenting on the ratings performance, FBN president Lauren Petterson said, “As we close out our 15th anniversary year, I couldn’t be prouder of the entire team at FOX Business. Our pivotal coverage of the markets and signature FBN Prime slate delivered a record year and we are honored to be the network America has chosen for their business news.”

Rounding out 2022, all of FBN’s key network dayparts saw audience growth across the board compared to 2021. Notably, Business Day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET) programming averaged 224,000 viewers, up 24% year-over-year and 10% in the 25-54 demo, outpacing CNBC by 7% in total viewers. The network also recorded 18% growth among total day viewers (134,000 P2+). During Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET) FBN saw gains across both total viewers (215,000, up 19%), and the coveted 25-54 demo (22,000, up 10%) year-over-year, besting CNBC with total viewers. Meanwhile, FBN’s primetime programming, FBN Prime, garnered 15% year-over-year growth in total viewers and 10% year-over-year growth among the 25-54 demo with the same time last year.

Additionally, nearly all FBN programs posted double-digit audience growth year-over-year. Maria Bartiromo’s pre-market coverage on Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) nabbed its second most-watched year ever in total viewers (117,000), crushing CNBC’s Squawk Box during the critical 7-9 AM/ET hours for the full year. Neil Cavuto’s CAVUTO: Coast to Coast(weekdays, 12-2 PM/ET) drew in 170,000 total viewers (up 16% YOY), which was also the most-watched year since 2020 for the program. Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) surpassed 2021 with 19% growth, amassing 168,000 viewers while Liz Claman’s The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) closed out the trading day seeing 174,000 total viewers (up 24% year-over-year).

FBN’s post-market coverage continued to see new highs with FOX Business Tonight (weekdays, 5 PM/ET) scoring the network’s highest rated time slot since 2020 across total viewers with a 20% year-over-year gain. The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald at 6 PM/ET clobbered CNBC’s Mad Money with Jim Cramer among total viewers (168,000 P2+; 13% advantage) while also netting its second highest-rated year with total viewers. FBN’s Kennedy, hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery averaged 117,000 total viewers and achieved the network’s highest-rated Monday–Thursday 7 PM/ET hour since 2020 in the younger demo. Friday evening program Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street(Fridays, 7-7:30 PM/ET) set year-over-year growth across total viewers and the younger demos while WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker(Fridays, 7:30 PM/ET) posted 13% year-over-year growth with the 25-54 demo. Barron’s Roundtable(Saturdays, 10 AM/ET) also nabbed year-over-year growth by double-digit percentages compared to 2021 among total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

The network’s primetime programming slate, FBN Prime, presented its second and third seasons in 2022. Most recently, season three garnered double-digit year-over-year growth (up 15% P2+ YOY; up 10% A25-54 YOY). Additionally, nearly each program in season three, including How America Works (Mondays, 8 PM/ET), American Built (Mondays, 9 PM/ET); Historic Battles for America (Tuesdays, 8 PM/ET), American Dynasty (Tuesdays, 9 PM/ET), Mansion Global (Wednesdays, 8 and 8:30 PM/ET), American Dream Home (Wednesdays, 9 and 9:30 PM/ET) and Duck Family Treasure (Thursdays, 8 PM/ET) saw growth compared to season two.

Amongst affluent audiences in the advertiser-friendly A25-54 demo, the network delivered seven of the top 15 cable news programs. American Dynasty ranked first with an average median income of $162,400. FBN Prime’s Billion Dollar Idea (season 2 - Tuesdays, 9 PM/ET), CAVUTO: Coast to Coast, The Claman Countdown, Making Money with Charles Payne, and Historic Battles for America earned an average income of $131,400 or more.

Ratings for the Nielsen year of 2022 through December 13, 2022*

Business Day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET)

FBN: 224,000 total viewers and 22,000 A25-54

CNBC: 210,000 total viewers and 41,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET)

FBN: 215,000 total viewers and 22,000 A25-54

CNBC: 212,000 total viewers and 42,000 A25-54

Total Day (6 AM-6 AM/ET)

FBN: 134,000 total viewers and 14,000 A25-54

CNBC: 156,000 total viewers and 36,000 A25-54

*Program Specials Excluded​

