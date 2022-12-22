The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share. This fourth quarter dividend is payable January 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 9, 2023. Based on the December 14, 2022 closing price of $29.93 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.36 per share translates to a yield of 4.54%.

"The First Bancorp has posted strong operating results in 2022, with record earnings reported for each of the first three quarters", remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "Sharing that success with our shareholders is a priority of our Board of Directors, and I'm pleased to do so again this quarter in the form of an attractive cash dividend."

The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with eighteen offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

