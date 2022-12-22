Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, babies and children, today announced that the Company’s board of directors has appointed James D. Swift, M.D., as chief executive officer, to succeed Mark S. Ordan, who has been named executive chair of the Company’s board of directors and has served as chief executive officer since July 2020. Guy P. Sansone, who previously served as chair of the Company’s board of directors since July 2020, has been named lead independent director. Each of these transitions will go into effect at the end of the year.

“In Mark’s two-and-a-half years at Pediatrix, he and his veteran leadership team developed a focused return to women’s and children’s care, greatly strengthened our balance sheet, and launched an expansion into primary and urgent care, all while managing through a turbulent time for healthcare providers,” said Mr. Sansone. “It also has been the Company’s stated goal to reduce overhead costs while maintaining strong oversight of the organization.”

“We are very excited that Jim, an experienced physician leader, will move into the role of chief executive officer after years of leadership at Pediatrix,” continued Mr. Sansone. “Jim is surrounded by a strong and dedicated team, and our board is confident and enthusiastic about our next chapter.”

Dr. Swift joined the Company in 2009 through the acquisition of a multi-state pediatric specialty practice, Children’s HealthCare Network, which he founded in 1996 and where he served as chief executive officer. In 2013, Dr. Swift became Pediatrix’s chief development officer after serving as regional president, South Central region, for the Company’s Pediatrix Division. He was named the Company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2022.

Dr. Swift received his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School and completed his internal medicine/pediatrics residency program at Loma Linda University Medical Center. He completed a fellowship in pediatric critical care at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Orange County and Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Center. Dr. Swift co-edited the clinical textbook titled “Pediatric Hospital Medicine: Textbook of Inpatient Management.” At the time of publication in 2007, it was the first textbook for pediatricians practicing in inpatient settings.

“It has been my privilege to lead this extraordinary organization as chief executive officer,” said Mr. Ordan. “With such a talented team in place, a very focused strategy, along with our strong financial position, I am confident that now is the right time to transition to executive chair. I am so pleased to continue working with Dr. Swift, our world-class group of clinicians and our extraordinarily dedicated team.”

“I am honored to accept this role and to continue working closely with so many dedicated and talented clinicians and employees,” said Dr. Swift. “Throughout my 13 years at Pediatrix, I have had the opportunity both as a bedside physician and an executive to see firsthand the remarkable care our clinicians provide to women, infants, children and young adults. It has also been an incredible privilege working alongside Mark to hone our vision for the organization. I look forward to working with our management team, Mark and the board, to build upon our culture of care and to continue our growth in the future.”

ABOUT PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP

