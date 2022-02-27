Barings Participation Investors Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Barings Participation Investors (the "Trust") met today. The Trust's Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share payable on January 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share or 9.1% over the previous dividend of $0.22 per share. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Trust's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Trust's year end and will be reported on IRS Form 1099-Div.

Barings_Logo.jpg

The Board of Trustees of the Trust also appointed Christopher Hanscom as Chief Financial Officer of the Trust, effective as of the close of business on December 16, 2022. Mr. Hanscom will succeed Jonathan Bock, who notified the Trust on December 9, 2022 that he will step down as the Trust's Chief Financial Officer, effective as of the close of business on December 16, 2022, to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Bock's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Trust on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices, or to any issues regarding its accounting policies or practices.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on February 27, 2022.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed-end management investment company advised by Barings LLC. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ("MPV").

Per share amounts are rounded to the nearest cent.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS
Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this press release may be "forward looking" statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the fund's trading intent. References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Barings
Barings is a $338+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities, and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2022

Media Contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE67511&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-participation-investors-announces-increased-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-24-per-share-301704711.html

SOURCE Barings

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE67511&Transmission_Id=202212151700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE67511&DateId=20221215
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.