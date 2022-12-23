Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, advises that political protests throughout Peru, precipitating a nationwide state of emergency announced yesterday, has adversely affected supply routes to mines throughout the country.

There has been no damage to Buenaventura’s property or assets, and all other Buenaventura mining assets are operating under normal conditions. It’s important to note that the Company maintains a coverage in critical supplies.

To date, Buenaventura’s on-site operations have been operating normally, while off-site logistics have encountered some delays. However, Buenaventura has recently received confirmation that the entrance to its Julcani and Orcopampa operations has been blocked. The Company is therefore taking pre-emptive precautionary measures and has initiated a temporary stoppage of its Julcani and Orcopampa mining operations. Buenaventura will maintain minimum personnel present at the mine, as is required for essential activities only.

Management continues to actively evaluate developments related to all activities related to its mines, including the effects of blockades as these develop. The Company will ensure the financial community remains apprised as developments, and related decisions, unfold.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006104/en/