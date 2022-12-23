U.S. Taxation Rules on PTPs Do Not Affect Capital Product Partners L.P.'s Unit Holders

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”, “CPLP” or “we” / “us”) ( CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, announced today that U.S. Treasury Regulations that come into effect on January 1, 2023, will not affect its unitholders. The regulations require brokers to withhold on gross proceeds received by a non-U.S. person from the sale of an interest in a publicly traded partnership which is taxed as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes (“PTP”). As a result of these regulations, certain non-U.S. brokers may not permit non-U.S. persons to hold such PTP interests in their brokerage account. The Partnership is a publicly traded partnership that has elected to be taxed as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Therefore, interests in the Partnership are not subject to these regulations. Please refer to http://ir.capitalpplp.com/ for further information.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.
Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 20 vessels, including six latest generation LNG/Cs, ten Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier vessel. This excludes two 13,278 TEU container vessels and one LNG/C that CPLP has agreed to acquire and expected to be delivered between the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2023.

Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.

