DENVER, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp. ( BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial" or the "Company"), an SEC registered closed-end management investment company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash distribution of $0.10 per share generated from excess income, and a regular cash distribution of $0.39 per share for the fourth quarter 2022. The total distribution of $0.49 per share will be payable on January 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2022.



“This special distribution reflects the Company’s relatively stable Net Asset Value and its ability to generate income in excess of our regular quarterly dividends during 2022. It also reflects our continued commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and CEO.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Contact:

CONTACT:

Julie Muraco

Investor Relations

212-468-5441

[email protected]



