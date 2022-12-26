American Laboratory Trading & Heritage Global Partners to Host Massive Auction of Lab Equipment from Rubius Therapeutics' Cambridge Facility

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

American+Laboratory+Trading (“ALT”), America’s largest provider of premium and refurbished lab equipment, in conjunction with Heritage+Global+Partners+%28%26ldquo%3BHGP%26rdquo%3B%29%2C a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, both subsidiaries of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL), announced today that it will host an online auction of the laboratory equipment assets from Rubius Therapeutics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The online-only auction is scheduled to open on January 9th at 7:00am ET and slated to close in sequential order at 10:00am ET on January 11th, 2023. Federal Equipment Company and Capital Recovery Group are also assisting in marketing and executing this project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005123/en/

“ALT clients are accustomed to purchasing high-quality, previously-owned lab equipment and we’re confident that they’ll find the instruments at Rubius to be some of the best available on the market today,” stated Jayson Bernstein, Managing Director of ALT. “For our friends in Boston, Cambridge, and around the country, this auction enables them the luxury of having instruments that would normally require extended lead times be delivered from the lab bench at Rubius directly to their lab.”

Nick Dove, President of HGP added, “The equipment offered for sale from Rubius’ lab is an exceptional offering. Although the lab is in Cambridge and we can expect an overwhelming turnout from New England biotechs, this equipment will surely draw interest and sell to biotechs across the world. If you are thinking about sourcing additional lab equipment soon, then this auction is the time and place.”

Interested parties can view all assets for sale and register to bid on HGP%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

Key items for sale include:

  • Sartorius Ambr 250 BioReactor
  • Sartorius Ambr 15 BioReactor
  • Eppendorf DASGIP Bioreactors
  • Sartorius Stedim Biostat Single Use BioReactors
  • AB Sciex 4500 Triple Quad Mass Spec
  • GE Akta Avant Chromatography Systems
  • GE Akta Pure 25 Protein Purification Systems
  • BD LSRFortessa Flow Cytometer
  • BD FacsAria Fusion Cell Sorter
  • Beckman Coulter Biomek i7 Automated Workstation
  • Agilent 1260 HPLC Systems
  • Hundreds of BioSafety Cabinets, Centrifuges, Freezers
  • And More!

American Laboratory Trading (“ALT”) www.ALT.Biois a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL). ALT operates under the Industrial Assets business unit and provides surplus strategy services for recovery, refurbishment and resale of assets in the life sciences industry which include lifetime support to its buyers, a price match guarantee, and a white glove service that incorporates installation of equipment purchased and removal of all packaging. ALT is endorsed by 40 states in the BIO Business Solutions program and partners with Agilent which enables buyers to access Agilent factory refurbished analytical instruments including: HPLCs, GC and GC/MS systems.

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. ("HGP") www.HGPAuction.comis a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL). HGP operates under the Industrial Assets business unit and is a full-service auction, liquidation and asset advisory firm which holds a prominent spot in the industrial sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Aviation, Biotech, Broadcast & Postproduction, Chemical, Electronics Manufacturing, Energy, Food & Beverage, Heavy Construction, Metalworking, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Plastics, Printing, Real Estate, Semiconductor, Solar, Textile & Woodworking, and others. HGP conducts 150-200 auction projects per year, globally.

Heritage Global Inc. (“HG”) www.HGinc.com values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221219005123r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005123/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.