Viasat's Ka-band In-Flight Connectivity System Achieves STC on Gulfstream G450 Aircraft

23 minutes ago
CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022

Operators can now benefit from Viasat's fastest available download speeds to enable streaming, video conferencing, and productivity apps

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the company's Ka-band In-flight Connectivity (IFC) solution for Gulfstream G450 aircraft, a large cabin jet often deployed on long-distance, international expeditions. With this supplemental type certificate (STC) awarded by the FAA, Viasat's Ka-band connectivity system is now available on more than twenty platforms, including super mid-cabin through large cabin, long range business aircraft.

With over 300 Gulfstream G450 aircrafts in the market, demand is considerable among operators for Viasat's Wi-Fi solution, which enables similar connectivity onboard as experienced on the ground, including the ability to video conference, stream, access corporate VPN and use other business-critical applications during all phases of flight.

This level of consistent, high-quality connectivity is made possible by Viasat's satellite network capacity, which is designed to accommodate current and future broadband demand from increasingly data-hungry applications. In fact, it is not uncommon across Viasat's Business Aviation Ka-band network for a single aircraft to use more than one GB per hour, with streaming and browsing primarily driving data usage.

Claudio D'Amico, Viasat's business area director, Business Aviation, said: "Viasat's high speed and high-quality Ka connectivity is at long last available to Gulfstream G450 aircraft operators. With over 90 percent of business aviation routes covered by our Ka network, our solution is a great fit for operators that want fast, reliable connectivity that matches the long-range profile of this aircraft."

Gulfstream G450 aircraft operators can secure Viasat's Ka-band IFC kit, which includes a custom radome, through Viasat's extensive MRO dealer network. Service plans are available directly from Viasat or through one of Viasat's Value Added Resellers and include global and regional unlimited plans for as low as $9,995 per month that feature uncapped data coupled with Viasat's popular "No Speed Limit" Ka-band IFC. Additionally, among other options, there are entry-level service plans newly available, including a $2,795 per month regional plan that delivers Ka-band connectivity at a significant value.

Today, Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510, the innovative hardware kit that enables high-speed, broadband in-flight connectivity, communicates with Viasat's Ka-band satellite network, and will be forward compatible with the Company's next generation ViaSat-3 constellation, a trio of satellites expected to be the highest-capacity broadband satellites ever launched.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: [email protected].

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the availability and features of Viasat's Ka-band IFC on Gulfstream G450 aircraft; the expected capacity and features of the ViaSat-3 satellite system, and the forward-compatibility of Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 with the ViaSat-3 satellite system. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Editor's note: "No speed limit" means that there is no cap set on the speed delivered to a terminal. Speeds may still be limited by terminal equipment capabilities, network and environmental conditions, and other factors.

