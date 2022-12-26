STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle”, or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, today announced that it will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) to the New York Stock Exchange (“”). Eagle expects to commence trading as a -listed company at market open on January 4, 2023 under its existing ticker symbol, “EGLE”. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the market close on January 3, 2023.



Eagle's CEO Gary Vogel commented, “We are truly excited to join the New York Stock Exchange and have our shares trade alongside some of the world’s most respected companies, including the majority of our U.S.-listed peers within the maritime/shipping space. We believe listing on the will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Eagle Bulk to the , the world’s premier listing venue for maritime companies,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, Group.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

