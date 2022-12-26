CompoSecure%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, today reported it earned its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit validates that CompoSecure’s security, data controls, privacy capabilities and technology have been designed, implemented and operated effectively to meet industry-leading security practices. This certification is particularly crucial when it comes to earning and maintaining customer trust within the payments, secure authentication and cold storage hardware wallet markets.

A SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a comprehensive reporting framework established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) in which an accredited independent, third-party firm conducts an assessment and testing of controls using the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The audit verifies that necessary safeguards are operational and in place to protect customer data.

CompoSecure’s audit was performed by Kirkpatrick-Price, a licensed CPA firm and SOC 2 audit specialist that holds CISSP, CISA and CRISC certifications to maintain SOC 2 compliance. CompoSecure received a SOC2 report issued without qualification or exceptions.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

