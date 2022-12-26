CompoSecure Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CompoSecure%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, today reported it earned its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit validates that CompoSecure’s security, data controls, privacy capabilities and technology have been designed, implemented and operated effectively to meet industry-leading security practices. This certification is particularly crucial when it comes to earning and maintaining customer trust within the payments, secure authentication and cold storage hardware wallet markets.

A SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a comprehensive reporting framework established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) in which an accredited independent, third-party firm conducts an assessment and testing of controls using the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The audit verifies that necessary safeguards are operational and in place to protect customer data.

CompoSecure’s audit was performed by Kirkpatrick-Price, a licensed CPA firm and SOC 2 audit specialist that holds CISSP, CISA and CRISC certifications to maintain SOC 2 compliance. CompoSecure received a SOC2 report issued without qualification or exceptions.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221219005116r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005116/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.