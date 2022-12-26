Entegris Receives Supplier Excellence Award in ESG From Applied Materials

32 minutes ago
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, has received the Supplier Excellence Award in ESG from Applied Materials, Inc., the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.

Entegris earns Supplier Excellence Award in ESG from Applied Materials (Graphic: Entegris)

Applied Materials’ Supplier Excellence Awards recognize the company’s top-performing suppliers for outstanding technical and operational achievements in areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness. The Excellence in ESG category recognizes environmental, social and governance achievements and is part of the SuCCESS2030 (Supply Chain Certification for Environmental and Social Sustainability) initiative, Applied’s 10-year roadmap for extending its sustainability vision across the supply chain.

“Applied Materials congratulates our Supplier Excellence Award recipients for achieving outstanding performance over the past year,” said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Corporate Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Applied Materials. “Having strategic relationships throughout the supply chain is more important than ever, and we thank our suppliers for their strong support and collaboration.”

“We value our opportunity to support an industry leader like Applied Materials and are incredibly proud to have been recognized with this award for Supplier Excellence in ESG,” said Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris. “As an organization, we are committed to operating our business in an environmentally responsible way to conserve the world’s natural resources while offering our customers best-in-class technology solutions.”

Guided by the vision to use advanced science to enable technologies that transform the world, Entegris created a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework that brings the organization together to work collaboratively on building a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking company. Its ambitious 2030 CSR goals are aligned to four pillars:

  • Innovation: Using our legacy of innovation to enable technologies that transform the world and positively impact people throughout the global community.
  • Safety: Ensuring safety in the workplace for our colleagues and the products we deliver for our customers.
  • Personal Development and Inclusion: Supporting the development and growth of our colleagues and striving to create a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.
  • Sustainability: Limiting the impact that our global operations have on the environment by reducing our consumption of energy and water and by relying on electricity produced from renewable sources where available.

These CSR goals were developed to align with a number of frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (U.N. SDGs) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The company’s latest CSR report, Collaborative Innovation to Build a Better Tomorrow, is available online.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 10,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005190/en/

