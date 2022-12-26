DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the “Trust”) announced today its December 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 13, 2023 to unitholders of record as at December 30, 2022.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2022, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 258 industrial totaling approximately 46.5 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio which primarily consists of distribution and urban logistics properties and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221218005059/en/