MENDOTA, Ill., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on December 13th, 2022, payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022, of 20 cents per share, payable on January 12th, 2023.

Tri-County Financial, Inc. also declared a special dividend on December 13th, 2022, payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022, of 10 cents per share, payable on January 12th, 2023.

