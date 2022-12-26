Health Canada Grants License for Quidel® TriageTrue® High-Sensitivity Troponin I Test to Aid in the Diagnosis of Myocardial Infarction

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that Health Canada has approved for use in Canada the Quidel TriageTrue High-Sensitivity Troponin I (hsTnl) Test on the Quidel Triage® MeterPro®, a high-performance, comprehensive testing platform with the smallest footprint analyzer, to aid in the diagnosis of myocardial infarction. The Quidel TriageTrue hsTnl Test effectively and safely offers fast turnaround time with a result within 20 minutes for quick decision-making for treatment.

“Troponin is the body’s emergency alert system for heart attacks, but the earliest signals are extremely difficult to detect,” said Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of QuidelOrtho. “Our new Quidel TriageTrue High-Sensitivity Troponin I Test enables clinicians to answer the heart’s call for help more quickly and determine the appropriate treatments with confidence. As the first high-sensitivity troponin assay on the smallest analyzer platform in Canada, our new assay can reduce the time to diagnosis, save lives, save worry and save costs for both families and the healthcare system.”

The Quidel TriageTrue hsTnl Test is a fluorescence immunoassay that runs on the Quidel Triage MeterPro platform and provides a quantitative determination of troponin I in EDTA anticoagulated whole blood and plasma specimens for use as an aid in the diagnosis of myocardial infarction.

The assay provides high diagnostic accuracy with results available in less than 20 minutes, which may contribute to faster patient disposition, reduced length of stay and increased emergency department throughput. This innovative test achieves high sensitivity and precision when used with the Quidel Triage MeterPro platform.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

Our company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, QuidelOrtho is committed to enhancing the well-being of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

