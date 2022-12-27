Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1b study of its BD2-selective BET inhibitor, NUV-868, in combination with olaparib.

The Phase 1b study will be conducted under two separate dosing regimens. Patients in the first regimen will be dosed with NUV-868 in combination with olaparib for the treatment of ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), triple negative breast cancer and other solid tumors. Patients in the second regimen will be dosed with NUV-868 in combination with enzalutamide for the treatment of mCRPC.

“We are excited to build upon the progress of our Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 with the initiation of dosing in this Phase 1b combination study. We expect this study to provide a deeper understanding of the potential benefit that NUV-868 can offer a wide range of patients with advanced solid tumors,” said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. “This milestone underscores the continued clinical momentum of our pipeline as we work to tackle some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology.”

As part of the Phase 1b study, NUV-868 will be administered at escalating dose levels in combination with olaparib until the recommended Phase 2 combination dose is determined.

