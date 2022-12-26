DENVER, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., ( BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of November 30, 2022, was $21.18. The NAV was up $0.27 from the prior month.



This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended November 30, 2022. We advise you that our unaudited NAV per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, will be released as part of our normal quarterly earnings reporting process and may differ materially from this estimated NAV.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

