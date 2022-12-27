N-able%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions has been recognized for %26ldquo%3BBest+CEO%26rdquo%3B by Comparably, a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform.

John Pagliuca, chief executive officer, earned Comparably's Best CEO designation, which is awarded to the top+100+highest-rated+CEOs+of+2022 from large companies (more than 500 employees) in the six annual list. The Comparably awards are determined based on anonymous feedback from employees on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. The answer to each question was given a numerical score and then compared to those of similar-sized companies across the U.S. There were no fees or costs associated with participating.

“We are so proud that our very own CEO, John Pagliuca, has been recognized as a top CEO,” said Kathleen Pai, chief people officer at N-able. “What’s even more incredible is that this award is a direct result of feedback from our N-ablites who clearly see the focus that has been placed on our people. John is so deserving of this recognition, and we could not ask for a better leader or partner in this exciting journey we’ve been on.”

This is not the first time N-able has been recognized for its outstanding company culture. In 2021, N-able won the award for Best+Companies+for+Women+2021 from Comparably. Additionally in October of this year, the company announced winning awards for Happiest+Employees%2C+Best+Company+Compensation%2C+and+Best+Company+Work-Life+Balance from Comparably.

“This award is more a recognition of N-able’s culture than an individual honor,” said Pagliuca. “One of our company’s goals is to ‘Earn More Fans’ and one of the most important groups is our N-ablites in the different global regions where we operate. To see my name and the N-able brand among such other great companies is truly humbling. Thank you to all of the N-ablites who voted for me and our company, forward together.”

