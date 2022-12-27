Stewart Enhances Capabilities for Institutional Real Estate Customers with Acquisition of BCHH

Stewart Information Services Corporation (

NYSE:STC, Financial) today announced the acquisition of BCHH, a leader in offering solutions and expertise to individual and institutional Investors and Lenders, a growing market segment driven by evolving macroeconomic factors and consumer demand.

BCHH provides real estate title and closing services, specializing in individual MLS transactions, SFR/BTR, multi-state/multi-property bulk acquisitions and dispositions, and securitizations.

“We’re very excited to welcome BCHH to the Stewart family. They have a unique specialty in the bulk transaction space that complements our existing Lender Services businesses, and their existing relationships with Investor and Lender customers alike make them a perfect partner as we continue to grow our portfolio of service offerings,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO. “By continually building our existing capabilities, while adding new and differentiated ones, we’re able to better service our customers and position ourselves as a service provider of choice.”

“Since the beginning, our sole focus has been providing the very best customer service available in the industry. We have been a partner of Stewart’s for years, and we see the same determination and dedication toward the customer experience, which made joining the Stewart family a natural fit and a win for all,” said Charles Marino, President and Co-Founder, BCHH. “The title industry is constantly changing and by joining Stewart, it allows us stay ahead of the curve and offer our customers enhanced products and services. We’re looking forward to building upon our existing customer relationships, while also bringing additional value-added services to the Stewart family.”

Eppinger continued, “This acquisition also further emphasizes our commitment to investing in our business even during turbulent market conditions. As we continue to build the Premier Title Services Provider, we’re looking forward to a bright future with BCHH joining us on the journey.”

About Stewart

Stewart (

NYSE:STC, Financial) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

