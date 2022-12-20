Next Meats, Dr. Foods and ImpacFat ink MOU to propel the development of environmentally friendly foods

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Meats Holdings, Inc. (Next Meats), Dr. Foods, Inc. (Dr. Foods), and ImpacFat Pte. Ltd. (ImpacFat) announced today their collaboration to advance the development of alternative protein products in both Japan and Singapore. The parties inked a memorandum of understanding recently to formalise their collaboration.

The significance of this collaboration lies in the fact that their combined expertise will propel the speedy development of Next Meats' next generation of products such as Next Fish and other new environmentally friendly foods. Next Meats backed by its R&D arm for cultivated meat production, Dr. Foods has an established track record of producing various categories of tasty alternative proteins that have uncompromising texture. ImpacFat is renowned as the one and only fish oriented fresh fat creator.

Next Meats is a food-tech venture company based in Tokyo that specialises in the R&D of alternative meat products, with a strong focus on sustainability. Dr. Foods has dedicated its research to the development of cultured foods with the mission to create sustainable food as an answer to the world's need for alternative food sources. Its proprietary technologies combined with over 1000 years of Japanese traditional fermented foods culture called "KOJI" (rice malt) gave a breakthrough invention of the world's first vegetable based "Vegan Foie Gras" which has been sold to the public, along with its continued study of plant-based meat with extruder, and cultured meat as next generation food alternatives.

ImpacFat was founded by Dr Shigeki Sugii at Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) with strong R&D in Singapore and the world's only company focusing on cultivated fish fat. ImpacFat's cultivated fish fat enhances taste, juiciness, aroma, and nutrition (for example, the inclusion of Omega-3) of alternative protein products, thereby increasing their consumer acceptance. Impacfat's cell-based fish fat that is nutrition-customisable, means tastier, wholesome plant-based and cultivated meats. With the absence of antibiotics and GMOs, the fish fat is undeniably one of the safer alternatives in the market.

Photo Download Link:

Next Meats and Dr. Foods

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/g60o616a0nk1i0s/AABACgkd2dnkFo8JIaOFmckRa?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mk0zkpyfesrt6yi/AABCu1j6k7HvOmjgcR27f2Vka?dl=0

ImpacFat

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1N65UdP3ubtYIcfk2-yNbsqU2xoQZYeJa?usp=share_link

Photo Credits: Next Meats, Dr. Foods, ImpacFat

Hashtags: #Next Meats, #ImpacFat, #Dr. Foods, #Japan, #Singapore, #Future Foods, #Environmentally Sustainable, #Fish Cell-based Fat, #Cultivated Meat

About NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXHM") is Tokyo based food-tech venture company that has devoted itself to the research, development and in-house production of premium Japanese-style alternative meat products made with non-GMO soybean protein since 2020. Our range of products started from the world's first plant-based Yakiniku Short-Rib and Skirt-Steak to Beef Bowl, Chicken, Burger Patties, Pork, Tuna, and Milk for both professional and family use. We continue to develop new products and grow business both in Japan and around the world, focusing on Southeast Asia to deliver a sustainable global environment to the next generation. We venture into the global market with a proposal of "NEXT Food" choices from Japan.

About Dr. Foods Co., Ltd

Dr. Foods Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of Dr. Foods Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "DRFS") is Tokyo based food-tech venture and spin-off company of NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd that has been focusing on the research and development of cultured foods studies. Our proprietary technologies which combined with over 1000 years of Japanese traditional fermented foods culture called "KOJI" (rice malt) gave a breakthrough invention of the world's first vegetable based "Vegan Foie Gras" which has been sold to the public through Wayback Burgers in Tokyo which is owned and operated by WB Burgers Japan Co., Ltd a subsidiary of WB Burgers Asia Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. Listed corporation as "WBBA").

About ImpacFat Pte. Ltd

ImpacFat aims to create "Good Fat" that people are willing to gain. Based on the IP developed by Dr Shigeki Sugii's Lab of Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB), A*STAR, ImpacFat develops cell-based fish fat that is ready to be complemented into alternative protein and cultivated meat products. Enhancing both taste, texture, and nutrition for consumers to

experience sustainable alternative meat products at its best. ImpacFat has achieved various awards such as "Grand Finalist at The Liveability Challenge 2022" and "Winner of Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit pitch day 2022". Learn more at https://www.impacfat.com/.

favicon.png?sn=CN69027&sd=2022-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-meats-dr-foods-and-impacfat-ink-mou-to-propel-the-development-of-environmentally-friendly-foods-301707125.html

SOURCE NEXT MEATS HOLDINGS, INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN69027&Transmission_Id=202212200708PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN69027&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.