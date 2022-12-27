AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.18 per common share for the fourth quarter 2022. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter 2022 and through the date of this press release, the Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $4.4 million. As of the date of this press release, $8.3 million of common stock remained authorized for future common stock repurchases under the Company’s 2022 stock repurchase program.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a residential mortgage REIT with a focus on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately-held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 650 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause such a difference, include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its origination and securitization strategy, the Company’s liquidity, the timing and amount of stock repurchases, if any, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

