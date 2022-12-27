RENN Fund, Inc. Announces Year-End Distribution

December 20, 2022
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / The RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE MKT:RCG) (the "Fund") announced today that they have declared a year-end distribution of income in the amount of $0.003544 per share, payable on December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2022. The Fund will trade with due bills beginning December 16, 2022 and up through and including the last business day prior to the New York Stock Exchange established Ex-Date. The New York Stock Exchange has advised December 22, 2022 as the Ex-Date.

Disclosures:

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristics, is available at https://horizonkinetics.com/investment-strategies/renn-fund-inc-nyse-rcg/.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund. For additional information about Horizon Kinetics, please visit us at www.horizonkinetics.com

Contact:

Jay Kesslen
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 495-7333

SOURCE: RENN Fund, Inc.



