ADM Named One of Best Managed Companies in the U.S.

1 minutes ago
ADM has been named as one of the best-managed companies in the U.S. according to the Wall Street Journal’s annual Management Top 250 ranking. ADM is ranked No. 49 on this year’s list, moving up significantly from the company’s No. 106 ranking in 2021.

Developed by the Drucker Institute, the ranking measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. It evaluates U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market, and that meet criteria related to their value and prominence.

“Credit for this recognition goes to the entire ADM team, which has performed exceptionally well in a challenging global environment,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano “ADM is a pillar of the entire global food system, and our team truly rose to the challenge in 2022 to help provide people around the world with access to the fundamental nutrition they need.”

To see the full ranking, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drucker.institute%2Fcompany-rankings%2Fthe-wall-street-journal-management-top-250%2F.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release
Source: ADM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005581/en/

