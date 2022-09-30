First Horizon Wins Gold in the Best in Biz and MarCom Awards

PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022

Let's Find a Way campaign recognized for digital efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank has been named a gold winner in the Best in Biz and MarCom awards. The Let's Find a Way campaign was recognized in the PR and Media category for Film/Video of the Year by the Best in Biz awards and in the Strategic Communications category for Digital Marketing by MarCom. First Horizon's award-winning campaign was designed to expand brand awareness and establish trust with existing and potential clients in the bank's portfolio of markets.

About Let's Find a Way

The Let's Find a Way campaign uses real client stories to showcase First Horizon's commitment to building and nurturing personal relationships with their clients. From securing an airport franchise to developing sustainable, mixed-use buildings, First Horizon bankers help their clients overcome obstacles to make their financial dreams a reality.

Click here to watch one of the Let's Find a Way campaign videos.

Best in Biz Award - Film/Video of the Year

The 12th annual Best in Biz award program is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. This year's fierce competition received more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies.

For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, click here.

MarCom Award - Strategic Communications

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winners range from huge international creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMPC), a 27-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals.

Complete results from the 2022 MarCom awards can be found here.

"We are delighted to receive these honors and be recognized by influential thought leaders in the industry," says Erin Pryor, Chief Marketing Officer for First Horizon. "These awards are a testament to the team's hard work and I can't wait to see their efforts continue to positively impact the community."

To learn more about how First Horizon helps its customers find the best financial solutions to meet their goals, click here.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

