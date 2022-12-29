The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CEE), The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GF) and The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EEA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) each announced today that its Board of Directors declared the distributions set forth below. CEE’s and EEA’s total distributions will be paid in stock except that any stockholder of record as of December 30, 2022 may elect to receive such distribution in cash. GF’s total distributions will be paid in cash to the stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Details for each Fund’s 2022 yearly December distributions are as follows:

Declaration- 12/20/2022 Ex-Date- 12/29/2022 Record- 12/30/2022 Payable- 1/27/2023 Fund Ticker Net Investment

Income

per Share Short-Term

Capital Gains

per Share Long-Term

Capital Gains

per Share Total

Distribution

per Share The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. CEE $0.2387 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2387 The New Germany Fund, Inc. GF $0.0431 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0431 The European Equity Fund, Inc. EEA $0.1450 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.1450

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is diversified and primarily focuses its investments in equity securities of issuers domiciled in Europe, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region. Investing in foreign securities, particularly of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market or a particular geographical region will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The New Germany Fund, Inc. is diversified, but primarily focuses its investments in Germany, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that country. Investing in foreign securities, particularly of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market or a particular geographical region will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, and risks of currency and capital controls, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in US and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the funds and their investments. In the case of Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has materially adversely affected, and may continue to materially adversely affect, the value and liquidity of the Fund’s portfolio. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such statements represent management’s current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus), war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE

NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

