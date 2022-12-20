ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ALEX MILLER AS ITS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

14 minutes ago
LAVAL, QC, Dec. 20, 2022

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alex Miller to its newly created position of Chief Operating Officer effective January 2, 2023. In his new role, he will be overseeing North America, Europe and Asia operations, including its food program, merchandise procurement and supply chain activities.

Mr. Miller will be responsible for translating the strategic vision of the business into executable plans and activities to drive revenue growth and operating efficiency, while controlling expenses. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Miller will continue to report to the Corporation's President & CEO, Mr. Brian Hannasch.

Brian Hannasch, Couche-Tard's President and Chief Executive Officer adds: "By bringing together all the operational reporting lines under the Chief Operating Officer, the regional teams can more easily align operations to extract further synergies and learnings at the core of our business. Alex is uniquely positioned to take on this new role with his impressive leadership experience in convenience and fuel operations as well as his extensive contributions growing the business across all our geographies."

Mr. Miller, who is currently the Corporation's Executive Vice President, Operations North America and Global Commercial Optimization, brings over 25 years of management experience in the retail fuel/convenience store industry including over 10 years at Couche-Tard. During his tenure at the Corporation, Mr. Miller has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills that engage and empower effective and collaborative teams across multiple functions and business channels.

"I am humbled and honored to take on this new role of Chief Operating Officer for Couche-Tard," says Mr. Miller. "I believe we have one of the best operations teams in the industry and by pulling together across our many geographies and programs, we can better fulfill our mission of making our customers' lives a little easier every day as well as our vision of becoming the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility. I am excited by the strategic opportunities and future that lies ahead for our team members, customers, and stakeholders."

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

