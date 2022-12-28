Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will participate in the upcoming 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 10-11, 2023.

Needham analyst, Quinn Bolton, will be hosting Michael Plisinski for an investor fireside chat at 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 11. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Company’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com.

Any presentation material utilized for the conference, as well as the archived webcast of the fireside chat, will be made available for one year on the investor relations page of Onto’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com.

Onto Innovation’s management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on January 11. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient.

With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

