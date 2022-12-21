Aflac recognized for 22nd time as a Best Place to Work in IT by Foundry's Computerworld

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 21, 2022

Insurer ranks No. 31 among large organizations for excellence in IT employee compensation, benefits, growth opportunity

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance and products in the U.S., announced that Foundry's Computerworld named the insurer as a 2023 Best Place to Work in IT. Ranked 31st among the top information technology organizations headquartered in the U.S., this year marks the 22nd time Aflac appears on the coveted list for providing challenging work, growth opportunities, and best-in-class employee engagement, compensation, benefits and training.

"The Aflac family is honored to be recognized among the best IT organizations in the nation," said Shelia Anderson, chief information officer, Aflac U.S. "We strive to provide a first-class environment for all employees, including our valuable IT teams, who are empowered and inspired each day to bring innovative solutions to serve our business and our policyholders. As we emerged from the global pandemic, the Digital Services organization remained focused on innovating and delivering products and services to enable our customer experience, all while embracing agile approaches and a hybrid work-from-home environment. This third-party validation of our efforts goes a long way in demonstrating how Aflac is, indeed, a great place to work."

Since 1994, the annual Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT feature has ranked the top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive online questionnaire regarding company benefits, career development, diversity, equity and inclusion, future of work, training and retention. In addition, this year, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

To view the complete list of the Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list, visit Computerworld.com.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, the insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, Aflac Incorporated was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 16th consecutive year, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 21st time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com (http://www.computerworld.com)), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT
Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn
Follow Computerworld on Facebook

AFLAC_Logo.jpg

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.573.7610 or [email protected]
Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264, 800.235.2667 or [email protected]

1 LIMRA 2021 US Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-recognized-for-22nd-time-as-a-best-place-to-work-in-it-by-foundrys-computerworld-301707885.html

SOURCE Aflac


