Waterdrop Chief Actuary Hui Teng: Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently held 2022 China Insurance and Aged Healthcare Forum, Hui Teng, Chief Actuary of Waterdrop Inc., was invited to give a speech titled Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance. He shared Waterdrop's innovative practice in the high-quality transformation of health insurance products and discussed the future of China's health insurance market.

Hui Teng said, the growing health insurance market has seen bottlenecks like homogeneity of products and services and lack of innovation. By type:

1. Critical illness insurance. Customers show a low willingness to buy critical illness insurance mainly due to high premiums, under leverage, low coverage, inadequate coverage of unhealthy people, and lack of innovation.

2. Medial insurance. Medical insurance provides a wide range of protections, but as product innovation approaches the ceiling, the focus is gradually shifted to micro innovation, and there is a price shock from "Huiminbao" Insurance. Improvements can be made in the fields of expensive drugs and innovative therapies.

3. Care insurance. Existing care insurance products are intended for wealth management more than protection, but the real demand for care services is unattended, and service standardization and accessibility need to be improved.

Hui Teng believed that good insurance products and services will be the core and foundation of future development for the health insurance market. A good insurance product or service shall have six elements: 1. a certain customers base to cover enough population; 2. an acceptable price; 3. the ability to meet particular needs of certain groups; 4. convenient purchase channels; 5. the ability to address customers' pain points; 6. well-developed supporting services to make customers feel satisfied.

Hui Teng said, methods to create good products and services include three "expands" (expand coverage of customers groups, coverage of disease types, and services) and two "lowers" (lower threshold and price).

Expanding coverage of customer groups addresses the bottleneck of the user base. Existing health insurance products in China mainly target healthy people and the young and middle-aged. Given that population aging is accelerating, and there are 0.3 billion diseased population and 0.3 billion new citizens, we could expand the coverage of future insurance products from healthy population to diseased population, from juvenile, young and middle-aged groups to the seniors, and from urban population to the submerged market.

Expanding the coverage of disease types serves to address the pain points of customers. Critical illness insurance products in the future shall cover not only severe illnesses but also other disease types. In addition, the insurance products could adopt approaches that are perceptible to users and not rely on the definition of illnesses, such as disability insurance. Illnesses with high underwriting risks, geriatric diseases, and mental illnesses may imply a huge room for the health insurance market.

Expanding services deals with the sense of gain for customers. Health insurance shall provide not only compensation for losses but also services. In addition to fast and satisfactory compensation, the products shall satisfy people's needs for medical resources and services. Health insurance can engage deeply in the processes of diagnosis, treatment, medication, and rehabilitation.

Lowering the threshold addresses the accessibility of insurance products, including relaxing access conditions (without lowering the underwriting standards), focusing on the aged and micro and small insurance, and making uninsurable risks insurable.

Lowering prices could make insurance products more inclusive. Instead of lowering the price in absolute terms, it means increasing the cost performance through the design of the insurance form and the innovation of insurance content. We could also make the payment method more flexible, by changing annual payment to monthly payment, for instance.

Hui Teng introduced some attempts of Waterdrop in creating good products and services. In terms of good products, this year, Waterdrop launched Waterdrop Blue Ocean, the industry's first customized critical illness insurance product with a waiver on health declarations. The product features a wider coverage of illnesses, a more affordable premium, and a lower threshold so that it can effectively reach people with pre-existing medical conditions, the elderly, and new citizens. The product also offers a mini version that highlights the "lower threshold", and million-yuan medical insurance with no deductible.

As to good services, Waterdrop connects online and offline services. In September, it launched Bangbangpei, a product for one-stop claims settlement with eight claims assistance services and four claims settlement tools. In November, Bangbangpei initiated a pilot offline to provide online and offline-linked claims assistance services. Waterdrop also connects insurance with health management, providing diagnosis, treatment, medication, and rehabilitation services to give users a better experience.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=CN71571&sd=2022-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-chief-actuary-hui-teng-good-products-and-services-are-the-underlying-logic-of-high-quality-transformation-for-health-insurance-301708028.html

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN71571&Transmission_Id=202212210830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN71571&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.