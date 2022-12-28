System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 9-11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET, and will also be available for meetings during the conference. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available the following day on System1’s Investor+Relations+site.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your ICR representative.

