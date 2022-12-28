Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, targeted, small molecule therapies for the treatment of devastating muscle disorders, announced today plans to host a virtual investor call on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8:30 am ET. The webcast event will feature a presentation of preclinical results for its lead cardiac program candidate, EDG-7500, initially targeting patients with HCM and will include commentary by a leading cardiology expert.

“EDG-7500 represents Edgewise’s new investigational candidate coming out of our highly productive discovery platform targeting the identification of cardiovascular therapeutics with differentiated mechanisms of action,” said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Edgewise Therapeutics. “We believe our preclinical data set around EDG-7500 suggests it can address important unmet medical needs in the treatment of HCM. We are planning to file an IND application in the second half of 2023.”

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations page of Edgewise’s website and a replay will be accessible for a limited period of time following the event. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit the Edgewise events+page.

Further, Edgewise plans to share these data and the Company’s 2023 outlook at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on January 10, 2023.

Edgewise Therapeutics Presentation at J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

Edgewise Therapeutics’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Koch, Ph.D., will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023, at 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT. The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise events+page and will be accessible for replay following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to the webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare neuromuscular and cardiac disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle-focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue. The Company’s lead candidate, EDG-5506, an investigational orally administered small molecule myosin modulator designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies, is advancing in multiple clinical trials in individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy or Becker muscular dystrophy. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and+Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding, Edgewise’s drug discovery platform, product candidates and programs, including it cardiac program; statements about the anticipated timing of filing an IND for Edgewise’s cardiac program; and statements by Edgewise’s president and chief executive officer, and Edgewise’s chief development officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon Edgewise’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company including the potential for Edgewise’s product candidates to cause serious adverse events; Edgewise’s ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for Edgewise’s product candidates; Edgewise’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Edgewise’s operations, including preclinical and clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; the potential for any clinical trial results to differ from preclinical, interim, preliminary, topline or expected results; Edgewise’s ability to develop a proprietary drug discovery platform to build a pipeline of product candidates; Edgewise’s manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategy; the size of the market opportunity for Edgewise’s product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which Edgewise operates; Edgewise’s reliance on third parties; Edgewise’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that Edgewise files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Edgewise assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

