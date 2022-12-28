Power Integrations Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Power Integrations. In a recent survey, 82% of employees said that Power Integrations is a great place to work—25 points higher than the average U.S. company—while 90% reported feeling a sense of pride in the company’s accomplishments. Power Integrations is known for innovative, energy-saving semiconductor technologies such as PowiGaN™ gallium-nitride (GaN) transistors and EcoSmart™ technology, which cuts electricity waste in appliances, chargers and other electronic devices in idle or standby modes.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “For more than three decades, we have worked to foster a culture that promotes innovation. By maintaining a clear, consistent mission, encouraging creativity and risk-taking, and developing products that are good for our planet, we have established our company as a great place to work in the semiconductor industry, and we are gratified to be recognized with Great Place to Work Certification.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Power Integrations is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Power Integrations currently has numerous job openings across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more, interested job seekers can visit the “Careers” page of the Power Integrations website.

About Power Integrations

Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, PowiGaN, EcoSmart and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-timereporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

