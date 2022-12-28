Six Flags Comments on Investor Presentation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, and its Board of Directors today confirmed that it received a communication from Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. In response, the Company issued the following statement.

The Six Flags Board of Directors and management team regularly engage with investors and welcome constructive input from all Six Flags shareholders. The Company has met with Land & Building representatives several times over the past few years including conversations regarding the monetization of real estate assets. The Board, with its advisers, routinely evaluates potential options to unlock shareholder value, including the potential monetization of real estate. Six Flags is encouraged by the early signs of progress against its strategic plan and remains focused on delivering an exceptional guest experience to drive sustainable, long-term earnings growth.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

