3M Partners With White House To Help Construct a National Strategy for Increasing Equity in STEMM

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / 3M is taking part in a nation-wide effort to help eliminate systemic barriers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM). The coordination is being led by the White House Office of Science and Technology (OSTP) and American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

The historic collaboration includes over 90 organizations across multiple sectors and combines more than $1.2 billion in work and investment initiatives. The STEMM Opportunity Alliance is a new landmark organization tasked with driving transformative change across the American STEMM ecosystem by dramatically expanding access and opportunities and bolstering America's global competitiveness.

3M's Chief Science Advocate Dr. Jayshree Seth represented 3M at the White House for the announcement.

As part of its commitment to support 5 million STEMM and Skilled Trades learning experiences for underrepresented individuals by the end of the 2025-26 school year, 3M invests in programs and initiatives that increase awareness of STEMM careers, improve academic outcomes in science and math, and provide scholarships, fellowships and support services for students pursuing STEMM degrees. This includes expanding the reach of its Science Encouragement programs, investing in hands-on learning opportunities for students, and providing scholarships and summer preparation programs for incoming STEMM majors at HBCUs and HSIs.

You can watch the event's livestream on The White House YouTube channel.

b316307b-311f-4194-ac3a-a8674f555a67.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: www.3m.com/sustainability
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: 3M



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732844/3M-Partners-With-White-House-To-Help-Construct-a-National-Strategy-for-Increasing-Equity-in-STEMM

img.ashx?id=732844

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.