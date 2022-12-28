California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that the Company’s executives will be participating in the following in-person events in January 2023:

Goldman Sachs Energy and Clean Technology Conference on January 5 in Miami, FL

TD Securities London Energy and Power Conference on January 9 - 10 in London, UK

CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the event on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and CRC is focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005489/en/