BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (: CXW) (CoreCivic or the Company) announced today that it is delivering an irrevocable notice to the holders of all of the Company’s previously issued $350,000,000 original aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (2023 Notes) that the Company has elected to redeem in full the 2023 Notes that remain outstanding on February 1, 2023 (Redemption Date). The 2023 Notes were otherwise scheduled to mature on May 1, 2023. The 2023 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the then outstanding 2023 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such 2023 Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date (Redemption Price). As of December 21, 2022, the principal amount of the outstanding 2023 Notes was $153.9 million. The Company intends to use a combination of cash on hand and available capacity under its revolving credit facility to fund the Redemption Price.



Redemption of the 2023 Notes is consistent with the Company’s multi-year debt reduction strategy. Following the redemption, the Company will have no debt maturing until April 2026.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2023 Notes.

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding CoreCivic's redemption of the 2023 Notes and its funding of the Redemption Price.

CoreCivic takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this press release or the information contained herein by any third-parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.