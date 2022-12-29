NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, today announced that it filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an undisclosed extended-release generic drug product in a class of medications called dopamine agonists. For the twelve months ending August 31, 2022, the dopamine agonist had total US sales of approximately $12 million, according to IQVIA data.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products which have been licensed to Lannett Company, Prasco, LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, and TAGI Pharma. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA-registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. For more information, visit www.elitepharma.com.

