Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of its Phase 1b/2a 'SWARM-P.a.' Study of Inhaled AP-PA02 in Cystic Fibrosis Subjects with Chronic Pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infection

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the last subject has completed the company's Phase 1b/2a 'SWARM-P.a.' clinical trial of its lead candidate, AP-PA02, in cystic fibrosis (CF) subjects with chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection.

Armata_Logo.jpg

"We are very pleased to have completed Armata's first multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating phage therapy in patients," stated Mina Pastagia, MD, MS, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Armata. "Successful use of phage therapy has been reported in compassionate use cases, but its translation into standard clinical practice requires rigorous, systematic clinical trials. We look forward to evaluating the clinical data from CF subjects in our SWARM-P.a. study to take Armata one step closer to that goal."

"The completion of SWARM-P.a. represents a critical milestone for our lead program and for Armata. I would like to once again express Armata's gratitude to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for its ongoing support and guidance," stated Dr. Brian Varnum, Chief Executive Officer of Armata. "This trial will provide critical information regarding inhaled delivery of phage, importantly, assessment of safety and tolerability of phage therapy in the CF population. Additionally, this first-in-human Phase 1b/2a study will provide critical insights for dosing paradigms required to meet microbiological endpoints. We anticipate topline data in the first quarter of 2023."

In March 2020, Armata announced that it had been awarded up to $5 million in a therapeutic development award from the CF Foundation to advance development of AP-PA02. In October 2021, the Foundation subsequently made an equity investment of $3 million in Armata to further support this program.

The SWARM-P.a. study is a Phase 1b/2a, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of inhaled AP-PA02 in subjects with cystic fibrosis and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. The study has been conducted in collaboration with the Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Development Network (TDN), the largest CF clinical trials network. For more information about the trial: NCT04596319.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Armata's bacteriophage development programs, Armata's ability to set up or operate R&D and manufacturing facilities, Armata's ability to meet expected milestones, Armata's ability to be a leader in the development of phage-based therapeutics, and statements related to the timing and results of clinical trials, including the anticipated results of clinical trials of AP-PA02 and AP-SA02, and Armata's ability to develop new products based on bacteriophages and synthetic phages. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Armata's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Armata's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the ability of Armata's lead clinical candidates, AP-PA02 and AP-SA02, to be more effective than previous candidates; Armata's ability to expedite development of AP-PA02; Armata's ability to advance its preclinical and clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; Armata's ability to develop products based on bacteriophages and synthetic phages to kill bacterial pathogens; the Company's expected market opportunity for its products; Armata's ability to sufficiently fund its operations as expected, including obtaining additional funding as needed; and any delays or adverse events within, or outside of, Armata's control, caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Armata and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Armata's filings and reports with the SEC, including in Armata's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Armata expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Armata's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:
Pierre Kyme
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
310-665-2928 x234

Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569

favicon.png?sn=LA72033&sd=2022-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armata-pharmaceuticals-announces-completion-of-its-phase-1b2a-swarm-pa-study-of-inhaled-ap-pa02-in-cystic-fibrosis-subjects-with-chronic-pulmonary-pseudomonas-aeruginosa-infection-301708624.html

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA72033&Transmission_Id=202212220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA72033&DateId=20221222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.