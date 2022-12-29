Paperclip Inc. Congratulates Regional Finalists in 8th Annual Collegiate PenTesting Competition (CPTC)

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

15 colleges/universities now gather for final competition at Rochester Institute of Technology on Jan. 13-15, 2023

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc., a silver sponsor of the 2022-2023 Collegiate PenTesting Competition (CPTC), today congratulated the students from 15 colleges/universities for winning their regional events and advancing on to the final competition which will take place at the Rochester Institute of Technology from Jan.13-15, 2023.

The 15 colleges/universities sending students to the finals include:

  • American University of Sharjah (AUS) in United Arab Emirates
  • Brigham Young University (BYU)
  • California State University, Fullerton
  • California Polytechnic University, Pomona
  • Indiana Institute of Technology
  • Liberty University
  • Princess Sumaya University for Technology in Amman, Jordan
  • Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai
  • Stanford University
  • University of Central Florida
  • University of Massachusetts Amherst
  • The University of Texas at Austin
  • The University of Texas at San Antonio
  • The University of Tulsa

The CPTC is an event in which the world’s top cybersecurity students gain real-life experience that will prove hugely beneficial to future employers, especially during the current shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the workforce.

Students began the competition within five U.S. regions and three international regions hosted by Stanford University, Tennessee Tech, Virginia Central University, University of New Haven, Augusta University, Durham College (Canada), RIT Dubai (UAE), and Masaryk University (Czech Republic). Each of the eight regions hosted up to ten teams of students. The regional competitions represented approximately 640 of the most talented and motivated cybersecurity students on the planet.

"It's an opportunity for students to practice skills, such as presenting technical concepts to a ‘client,’ through performing detailed testing against a fake company environment,” said Lucas Morris, Competition Director for the Collegiate PenTesting Competition. “The competition allows them to take what they've learned in the classroom and have a space to fully apply it. So many students are only able to test their technical skills before getting out into the ‘real world,’ but CPTC gives them a space to practice talking with management, working with a client, and working in a team."

“We want to personally congratulate the final 15 institutions and the students who made the cut,” said Chad Walter, Chief Revenue Officer for Paperclip, Inc. “They have clearly nurtured the best new cybersecurity talent. As a sponsor, Paperclip is proud of each team’s accomplishments. We look forward to the positive impact these contestants will have on data privacy and security.”

Paperclip Inc. joins other brands including premier sponsor IBM Security, Airship, Aventiv, Crowe, Hurricane Labs, Innova Colabs, Security Risk Advisors and Salesforce in supporting this year’s CPTC event.

In September 2022, Paperclip launched Paperclip SAFE, a breakthrough solution specifically designed to prevent data theft and ransomware attacks, both on premise and in the cloud. The solution -- trusted by Paperclip, Inc. for more than two years to keep its Fortune 1000 clients’ data safe – does so using encryption-in-use technology.

According to Gartner Group, “traditional data-at-rest encryption, as commonly implemented, does not provide strong protection against theft and data breaches. It is incapable of securing data in use and data-sharing scenarios.’”

Paperclip SAFE allows every organization, in every sector, to finally and permanently realize the true potential of their stored information. It is the ultimate unification of unbreakable security with unparalleled access, millisecond search/retrieval speed and ease. Designed for any company that stores substantial amounts of data, Paperclip SAFE is easy to implement, leveraging the SaaS approach to delivery and simple API integration. For more on Paperclip SAFE, visit paperclip.com/solutions/safe/.

For more information on the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition, please visit https://cp.tc/

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a software technology partner solely focused on providing enterprises with the most efficient means of secure document capture, processing, and storage of millions of documents for rapidly growing firms and Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Paperclip does so via leading-edge solutions that keep information digital throughout its life cycle. Paperclip offers an expansive range of cloud based B2B and B2C solutions that eliminate paper to deliver new possibilities in efficiency, communication, and ROI, each customized to specific industry and business goals. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About CPTC
Formed in 2015, the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition (CPTC) is a bit different than the standard technical cybersecurity competition. Focusing on education through competition, students are provided a fictitious company network to perform a simulated penetration test similar to those provided by professional services firms for companies across the globe. Using the same tools, techniques, and procedures, students are not just evaluated on their technical acumen, but also their ability to communicate with a client, present to organizational leadership, and document their technical results. Competitors come from diverse fields and have a wide range of overall experience. This environment, built by a set of international volunteers, includes custom servers, applications, documents, character actors, and interactions designed to look like a subset of a real organization, giving students hands-on experience of what pen testers do in real life at a real client.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Stacey Doss, APR
Sagon-Phior
[email protected]
949.285.2362

ti?nf=ODcxOTI5MyM1MzI1MTc4IzIyNTI0Mjg=
Paperclip-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.