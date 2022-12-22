Community Bank System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Event:

Earnings Conference Call – Fourth Quarter 2022


When:

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time


How:

By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast


Access:

Conference Call Dial-In:

1-833-630-0464
1-412-317-1809 – Outside the U.S. & Canada


Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/bN142L42rDR


Mark E. Tryniski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. They will be joined by Dimitar Karaivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, for the question-and-answer session. The management presentation is typically approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion.

The company's results for the quarter and full year will be released before the market opens on January 24, 2023 and will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.cbna.com.

The call will also be archived on the company's website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

About Community Bank System, Inc.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 210 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $15.5 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

For further information contact:
Joseph Sutaris,
E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer
(315) 445-7396

favicon.png?sn=DE72846&sd=2022-12-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-bank-system-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-conference-call-301709167.html

SOURCE Community Bank System, Inc.

