MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN & CUENW) ("Cuentas") announced today that it is offering a 5% discount for purchases of Amazon Cash through the Cuentas Mobile App for its users through the end of 2022.

Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the Cuentas App is the convenient mobile payments app that gives consumers access to their money, their way.

Cuentas lets users shop even more popular brands than ever at discounted prices from the Cuentas Digital Store within the Cuentas App. Cuentas Mobile App Users simply click and save, and the App will automatically calculate and show each discount in real time during the purchase process.

Anyone 18 or older can download the Cuentas App and apply for an account. There is no credit check, or bank account required, and applicants can register with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) or a social security number (SSN).

"We want to share some extra joy and goodwill this holiday season, so we are offering this special 5% discount for Amazon Cash purchases made by our Cuentas Mobile App users," stated Arik Maimon Co-founder and CEO of Cuentas. "We believe this extra discount will help additional people during these challenging times and we are here to bring light to the Latin community and give them access to day-to-day digital shopping with benefits and discounts," added Maimon.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUEN & CUENW) is a FinTech e-payments and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology aimed at providing solutions for the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic and Latino population. Its services include, but are not limited to, mobile payments, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, peer to peer money transferring, and, domestic and international cash remittances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements including that we will meet the standard for listing on NASDAQ or successful in our launch of the Cuentas GPR card and mobile app. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe", "plan" or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Cuentas

[email protected]

800-611-3622

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732992/Cuentas-Inc-Announces-5-Discount-on-Amazon-Cash-Bought-Through-the-Cuentas-Mobile-App-for-Shopping-on-Amazon-for-the-Holiday-Season



