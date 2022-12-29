Dylan Runne Named as New Driver of Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane

Dylan Runne, an 11-time national champion in the sport of hydroplane racing, will take over as the new driver of the U-1 Miss HomeStreet boat, sponsored by HomeStreet Bank. Runne has been competing since he was eight years old across varying American and Canadian racing categories and series. He began racing inboard hydroplane boats in 2017, when he was named “Rookie of the Year.”

Runne has a reputation for his consistency on the race course and was the first driver in the league’s history to win three consecutive championships in three separate classes. Runne, who is twenty-eight years of age is from Rumson, New Jersey. He was selected, in part, after an impressive test run at this year’s Bayfair event, held in San Diego the weekend of September 17-18, 2022.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to race amongst the best in this sport and to represent HomeStreet Bank,” said Runne. “This is a dream come true and I wish to thank Mark Mason and the entire Miss Madison HomeStreet Team for putting their trust in me to continue their winning legacy.”

“We’re excited to welcome Dylan Runne as our Miss HomeStreet driver. Dylan is joining an elite group of unlimited hydroplane racers, who compete at the highest level for this sport,” said HomeStreet Bank President and CEO, Mark K. Mason. “We’re eager to see how he performs. He’s sure to put on a great show for the fans who love to watch these boats fly across the water,” Mason added. “All of us at HomeStreet continue to take pride in supporting our communities for events like Seafair and Bayfair, which have been long-standing traditions in the markets where we do business.”

You can follow Miss HomeStreet’s activities on HomeStreet Bank's Facebook and Twitter, and via the H-1+Unlimited+racing+team%27s+website.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including: commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is the winner of the 2022 “Best Small Bank” in Washington Newsweek magazine award. Visit www.homestreet.com or our investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.homestreet.com to learn more.

