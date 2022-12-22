abrdn's US Closed-End Funds Announce Closing Date for Acquisition of Assets of Four Delaware Management Company-Advised Closed-End Funds

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / The Board of Trustees of each Acquiring Fund, listed below, announces that the proposed reorganization of several closed-end investment companies (each an "Acquired Fund") advised by Delaware Management Company into the respective Acquiring Fund ("Reorganizations") will each be completed by the open of business on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 13, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Acquired FundAcquiring Fund
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund ("IVH")abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund ("DEX")abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
Delaware Investments® Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. ("DDF")
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. ("MGU")abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")

To facilitate the Reorganizations, all shares of IVH, DEX, DDF and MGU will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of market close on Friday, March 10, 2023 and Acquired Fund shareholders will be issued new issued shares of the respective Acquiring Fund. The Reorganizations will each occur based on the relative net asset values of the common shares of the Acquired Funds.

Each Reorganization is expected to benefit each fund's shareholders in a number of important ways, providing greater opportunities to realize economies of scale by combining the funds' assets resulting in a larger fund. Additionally, each Reorganization is expected to help ensure the viability of the resulting Combined Fund by increasing scale, liquidity and marketability of the fund.

Important Information

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited.

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. Each Acquiring Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that each Acquiring Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter

###

For More Information Contact:
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
1-800-522-5465
[email protected]

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733119/abrdns-US-Closed-End-Funds-Announce-Closing-Date-for-Acquisition-of-Assets-of-Four-Delaware-Management-Company-Advised-Closed-End-Funds

img.ashx?id=733119

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.