WALLA WALLA, Wash., Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) the parent company of Banner Bank, today announced that the Bank has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Highlights Report.

The Bank created the report to formally share details about its efforts to make an impact within the communities it serves and provide transparency around accomplishments and plans that demonstrate its commitment to ESG initiatives. The report identifies ongoing practices and recent accomplishments in the areas of environmental risk and impact management, social responsibility (including diversity, equity and inclusion), and governance.

“We’ve been engaged in ESG activities and practices for a very long time—creating this report makes it easier to share more examples and greater detail with interested stakeholders in a single, dedicated document,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO of Banner Corporation and Banner Bank.

More than 130 years ago, Banner Bank started with core values that remain just as relevant today: listen, learn and help people and businesses reach their financial goals. And when paired with the company’s longtime guiding principle to “Do the Right Thing,” this creates a natural pathway to engaging in ESG activities for all our stakeholders, including communities, colleagues, clients and shareholders.

To learn more about the Bank’s ESG efforts and view the report, please visit www.bannerbank.com/esg

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $16.36 billion bank holding company operating one commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.

Contact: Rich Arnold, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director: 509-344-5351 or [email protected]

