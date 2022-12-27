Bladex successfully leads the first syndication for Banco Guayaquil S.A. for US$89,000,000 3-year Senior Unsecured Amortizing Facility

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 27, 2022

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"; NYSE: BLX) announced today the successful closing of a US$89 million 3-year Senior Unsecured Amortizing Facility (the "Facility") for Banco Guayaquil S.A. ("Banco Guayaquil" or the "Company"). Bladex acted as Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner and shall act as the Administrative Agent for the Facility.

Bladex_Logo.jpg

Banco Guayaquil is one of the largest banks in Ecuador, with more than 3 million clients and is the second biggest private bank. It has a balanced portfolio composition between: commercial loans to the productive sector 48% and the consumer sector 41%, mortgages 5% and microcredits 6%.

During 2021, Ecuador had a GDP growth of 4.2% per year, exceeding the initial growth projections of 3.5%, this increase was mainly due to: the recovery of the labor market, an increase in credit supply, and an increase in remittances. For 2022, GDP growth of 2.8% is expected, higher than the 2.5% previously expected, this growth would be driven by the recovery of investment and the dynamism of households, according to the Central Bank of Ecuador.

The deal constitutes the first international syndicated facility for Banco Guayaquil led by Bladex. The use of the facility will be used for portfolio growth and trade operations. The syndicated loan has the participation of 7 financial institutions from North America, Central, and South America, some of which represent new banking relationships for Banco Guayaquil.

Julio Mackliff, Executive Vice President of Banco Guayaquil, stated: "These new funds will propel development and innovation in our business clients. We highlight the strategic alliance provided by Bladex and investors, which, thanks to our good reputation and risk rating, as well as our financial indicators, trust our management and promote economic growth in the region".

Patricio Mainardi, Bladex´s Senior Vice President and Country Head of Ecuador, stated: "Bladex is very pleased to have successfully executed the first syndicated loan for Banco Guayaquil and to continuously support Banco Guayaquil's growth plans while securing long-term financing. This transaction marks the strong relationship, established in 2002 and is a landmark transaction for Ecuador. The Facility is a clear demonstration of Bladex's structuring and distribution capabilities, which is qualified to raise funds and access a wide network of financial institutions. Banco Guayaquil's Syndicated Facility adds to our credentials more than 70 transactions arranged in Latin America".

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also counts with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information, please contact:

Felipe Suarez – SVP, Head of Loan Structuring & Syndications
E-mail address: [email protected]
Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Ave. La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este,
Panama, Republic of Panama

favicon.png?sn=IN73698&sd=2022-12-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bladex-successfully-leads-the-first-syndication-for-banco-guayaquil-sa-for-us89-000-000-3-year-senior-unsecured-amortizing-facility-301710047.html

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IN73698&Transmission_Id=202212270600PR_NEWS_USPR_____IN73698&DateId=20221227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.