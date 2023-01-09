Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) ( NYSE:PFGC, Financial) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Hatcher, President & Chief Operating Officer of Vistar and incoming PFG Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2023 ICR Conference.

PFG will webcast its fireside chat live on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to over 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, including how you can join our team, visit+pfgc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005059/en/