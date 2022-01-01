SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) ( XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, announces today that the Company has relocated its office to the new Xunlei plaza at 3709 Baishi Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China. The new headquarters building is located in downtown Nanshan District, home of many well-known technology companies’ headquarters.



“We are extremely happy to relocate to our own brand-new, modern and fully-equipped headquarters building after years of office leasing. The multilevel facility will support all functional departments from research and development, business development, IT, customer support to administrative offices. The move represents our commitment to provide our employees with the most efficient, dynamic and healthier workplace to foster collaboration and innovation capabilities, and ultimately to bolster employees’ satisfaction and productivity. We look forward to starting a new and exciting chapter and welcoming everyone to visit us in the near future,” says Mr. Jinbo Li, Chairman and CEO of Xunlei Limited.

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited ( XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

Safe Harbor Statement

