Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced its participation in the 23rd Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference.

Enhabit’s President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Jacobsmeyer and Chief Financial Officer Crissy Carlisle will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ehab.com.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 250 home health locations and 100 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.

